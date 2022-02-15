A red-hot second half propelled the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team past Medford on Monday night for a 55-48 victory in Medford.
The Tigers (11-12, 8-9 Gopher Conference) led 26-20 at halftime before the Cardinals (10-13, 5-11) racked up 35 second-half points to complete the season sweep of their southern rivals.
Bethlehem Academy achieved that feat thanks to a collective scoring effort in which no player scored in double digits but seven players scored at least five points.
The trio of Mercedes Huerta, Anna DeMars and Anna Cohen all finished with nine points apiece, Lindsay Hanson provided eight points, Kate Trump and Brooke Johnson both scored six points, and Anna Tobin added five points.
Trump also dished out five assists, while Huerta haded out four assists. Hanson hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, and both of Cohen and Trump snatched seven rebounds.
Medford, meanwhile, was led by 19 points from Andrea Bock and 14 points and 14 rebounds from Clara Kniefel. MacKenzie Kellen added eight points, while Anna Herr contributed six points.
Medford next plays agains Tuesday at home against Cannon Falls before hosting United South Central on Friday.
Bethlehem Academy finishes its regular season Friday night at home against Blooming Prairie.