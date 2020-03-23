This graphic provided by the Los Angeles Rams shows a new stylized Ram head, released by the NFL football team Monday, March 23, 2020. The Los Angeles Rams unveil their new logo and color scheme with somewhat less fanfare than originally planned. The team is mildly reconfiguring its look four years after returning home to LA, and a few months before moving into SoFi Stadium. New uniforms will follow later in the spring. (Los Angeles Rams via AP)