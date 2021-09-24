The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf volleyball team enacted a bit of revenge Thursday night at home with a 25-8, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21 victory against Prairie Seeds Academy, which had been the only team to beat MSAD so far this season.
"Again, we played good defense and battled some good rallies tonight," MSAD coach Kali Frowick said. "Also, we attacked the ball well against their great defensive. We continued our aggressive serving and hitting as well."
That good defense was led by Brooklyn Roggow's 19 digs, while Dalina Schwartz added seven digs, and Javanna Johnson and Shayann Williams each provided three digs apiece.
Johnson paced the offense with 10 kills and six aces, Schwartz paired four kills and two aces, Williams added three aces and two kills, Holly Sheets contributed six aces and two kills, and Esther Olakunle finished with two kills and two aces.
Williams also dished out 12 assists, and Javada Johnson added three assists.