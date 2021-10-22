The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team fed attack attempts to Claire Bohlen and Alex Heuss to sweep United South Central 25-13, 25-12, 25-19 on Thursday night in Waterville.
Heuss racked up a team-high 12 kills on only 21 attempts, while Bohlen finished with 11 kills. Alayna Atherton and Riley Sammon both added six kills apiece.
Mikaya Schuster finished with a finished with a team-high 17 assists while playing two sets, with Jessica Hilpipre notched 13 assists.
The Buccaneers were also helped by five aces from Josie Volkmann, with Schuster and Rylee Pelant both adding a pair of aces, and all of Bohlen, Hilpipre, Jadeyn Morrow and Daelyn Judd notching an ace apiece.
Defensively, a well-rounded effort on the back row led by Grace Baker and Volkmann both picking up up a team-high 13 digs, Bohlen and Jordan Green tallying 10 digs, and Schuster finishing with seven digs.
At the net, Bohlen and Addyson Taylor both soared for one solo block each.
WEM finishes its season Monday night at home against Maple River before starting the Section 2AA tournament Thursday, Oct. 28. The Buccaneers are the top seed in the Section 2AA South Subsection, and plays eighth-seeded Blue Earth Area at home to start the postseason.