The Emeralds prepare to get on the bus Saturday at Faribault High School before departing for Edina High School for the Class AA high kick state championships. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Emeralds)
The Emeralds take a group selfie before competing Saturday in the Class AA state high kick championships at Edina High School. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Emeralds)
The Emeralds take a group photo outside their bus Saturday before the Class AA state high kick championships at Edina High School. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)
The Faribault Emeralds compete their high kick routine during Saturday's Class AA state championships at Edina High School. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)
The Faribault Emeralds compete their high kick routine during Saturday's Class AA state championships at Edina High School. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)
The Faribault Emeralds take a group photo after Saturday's high kick performance during the Class AA state championships at Edina High School. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)
The Faribault Emeralds at Faribault High School for the results of Saturday's Class AA high kick state championships to be announced via a live stream. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)
The Emeralds are announced as the third-place finisher on a live stream after Saturday's Class AA high kick state championships. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)
The Faribault Emeralds celebrate at Faribault High School after they are announced as the third-place finisher for Saturday's Class AA high kick state championships. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)
The Faribault Emeralds celebrate at Faribault High School after they are announced as the third-place finisher for Saturday's Class AA high kick state championships. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Emeralds)

