After sitting out the first round thanks to their Region 5C championship, the Wanamingo Jacks are now set for their first state tournament game since 2015 at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Waconia against the Sartell Muskies.
Sartell knocked off Hutchinson 5-1 last weekend to advance to the second round, and entered the Class C state tournament as perhaps the strongest team forced to play in the first round. In the latest Class C poll from mnbaseball.org, the Muskies ranked No. 2 in the state before their surprising early-round loss in the Region 11C tournament eliminated any chances at a first-round bye.
In Sartell's first-round win last weekend, former Minnesota Twin minor-league pitcher David Deminsky struck out 13 batters across eight shutout innings, during which he allowed only five hits and one walk.
The 34-year old Deminsky will almost assuredly start against Sunday against Wanamingo, which despite all the hoopla in the other dugout still enters the game as the higher seed and home team.
The Jacks will likely turn to their own ace, Brady Anfinson, to match Deminsky. While Anfinson might lack the professional pedigree, the right-hander has been one of the most effective pitchers in all of Class C this season.
He enters the state tournament with a sterling 10-2 record thanks to a 1.43 earned run average across 81 2/3 innings, during which he's struck 65 batters, and allowed only 59 hits and 12 walks. In Anfinson's two starts (both complete games) in the Region 5C tournament, he allowed only one run across 16 innings.
Outside of a five-run blowup against Owatonna and a three-run outing against the Class A Minneapolis Cobras, Anfinson has not allowed more than one earned run in his other 11 appearances.
Offensively, Wanamingo will turn to Eric Swiggum's .400 batting average and .657 slugging percentage to try and best Deminsky. Alex Roosen also enters the state tournament off a red-hot Region 5C tournament in which he finished 8-for-12 with six runs batted in, five runs scored, two doubles and a home run.
Rost with St. Patrick Irish
Also making a return to the Class C state tournament is Nate Rost, who after playing in recent years with the newly-minted Class B New Market Muskies returned home to play for the Faribault Lakers this summer.
While Faribault missed out on advancing to state, Rost was still the first player selected in the Region 3C draft to the St. Patrick Irish.
St. Patrick earned a first-round bye at state thanks to its Region 3C championship, and opens its state tournament 11 a.m. Saturday against the Austin Greyhounds, the No. 2 seed out of Region 5C.
Austin beat Paynesville 6-2 last weekend in the first round.
Since draftees are only eligible to pitch and not hit — and the Irish already feature a deep stable to capable arms — Rost will likely only be used out of the bullpen if at all Saturday.
Eagle Lake Groses
Waterville's Dalton Grose certainly didn't waste much time in repaying the Eagle Lake Expos for selecting him in the Region 6C draft.
Eagle Lake — making its first ever state appearance after its creation in 2018 — eked past the Cannon Falls Bears last weekend 2-1 in the first round. Grose entered a 0-0 game out of the bullpen to start the fifth inning, and he allowed just one unearned run while striking out five batters to finish the game and earn the win.
That sets up the Expos with a second-round game 7 p.m. Saturday in Chaska against the Luverne Redbirds, the top seed out of Region 13C. Nolan Grose, who didn't play for Eagle Lake last weekend, is another draftee from the Waterville Indians.
The Expos will try and pull off another improbable win this weekend after they first entered the Region 6C tournament as the No. 12 seed.
Sellner, Bartelt with title contender Jordan
The two other Waterville Indians still playing this summer are Luke Sellner and Blaydn Bartelt, who were drafted by the Region 6C champion Jordan Brewers.
After a first-round bye, Jordan plays the Maple Lake Lakers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska. (That's the game directly before the Groses play Luverne on Saturday, for those looking to catch a double feature of local talent).
Like Rost with St. Patrick, Sellner and Bartelt were drafted with Labor Day weekend in mind, as Jordan features a deep stable of arms capable of covering the nine innings Saturday. Although, it's not crazy to expect Sellner or Bartelt to enter out of the bullpen for short stints.