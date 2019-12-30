#10 – Indians, Morries and Lakers have strong seasons in town ball
The Waterville Indians' banner season came to a close in the state quarterfinals of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C amateur tournament after the Indians fell 3-0 to the Hutchinson Huskies.
While the loss stung, it didn’t diminish a spectacular season during which the Indians won 30 games in a row and finished with a 33-3 record.
The Morristown Morries also had a strong season, finishing with a 15-10 record and making it to the state tournament, where they lost in the first round to Isanti.
Last but not least, the Faribault Lakers also had a solid season, finishing just one win away from advancing to the state tournament.
#9 – Bethlehem Academy boys golf team advanced to state tournament for first time since 2008
In June the Bethlehem Academy boys golf team embarked on a trip to the Class A state golf tournament. It was the Cardinals’ first appearance at the state tournament since 2008.
The Cardinals were led by their lone senior, Khrystjan Petersen, who made his fourth straight appearance at the tournament after qualifying as an individual during his first three years of high school.
Petersen finished seventh in 2017 and second in 2018. But in 2019 he had his team with him for the first time.
Early in the season, BA focused more heavily on breaking down the game into chipping, putting and driving. The Cardinals’ long hours of practice paid off.
Along with Gopher Conference champion Petersen, the lineup included all-conference honorable mention sophomore Brody Pavel, sophomore Elliot Smith, junior Ben Cohen, seventh-grader Brayden Larson and seventh-grader Willie Potter.
#8 – New facilities at Kenyon-Wanamingo
The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School saw some major changes take place this year, including the opening of a new track and field facility this spring (plus the addition of pole vaulting) as well as a new football field and a new gym in the fall.
The new football field was finally ready for the fall of 2019 after several delays, and after a season consisting of only road games.
A new track was also added, and the school building itself also underwent some renovations, including the addition of an impressive new gym as well as a new wrestling room for one of the area’s top wrestling programs.
#7 - Z-M/K-W freshman Natasha Sortland ranked No. 1 cross country runner all year
Natasha Sortland, a freshman on the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo girls cross country team, was the No. 1 ranked cross country runner in Class A all season. Before she even stepped foot on the Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School campus, Sortland had already built a cross country career that would make anyone envious.
Sortland made it to state as a seventh-grader and an eighth-grader. She finished 11th at the 2017 cross country championship and improved to eighth place in 2018.
Throughout the 2019 season her times were regularly under the 19-minute mark, and her impressive season propelled her to winning the Hiawatha Valley League Conference Championship.
But Sortland didn’t stop there; instead, she continued on and won the Section 1A Girls Cross Country Championship in late October with a time of 18:11.4, more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
Sortland appeared poised to challenge for the Class 1A state championship and battled with Murray County Central/Fulda runner Morgan Gehl for the lead throughout the first two-thirds of the state championship race.
Sortland was still in second with about 1,200 meters to go but found herself dealing with an unfortunate injury down the stretch and ended up finishing in 78th with a time of 20:29.6.
While the 2019 season didn’t end the way she hoped, it’s safe to assume she might be the frontrunner (pun intended) in 2020.
#6 – FHS individuals see success in track and field and cross country
FHS’ Madelyn Skjeveland had a very impressive 2019 and ended up qualifying for state in both track and field and cross country. The junior received all-Big 9 track and field honors and made her state debut in the 800-meter run after focusing most of the season on longer races like the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run.
Skjeveland advanced through one of the toughest sections in the state (Section 1) just to make it to the state competition.
Skjeveland wasn’t the only Faribault athlete to make it to the state track and field competition, as senior boys Trey Krannich and Simon Lual also qualified for state. Krannich qualified in the high jump competition while Lual qualified in the long jump.
Additionally, Skjeveland qualified for state in cross country, as did Mitchell Hanson for the boys team.
#5 – WEM volleyball places second at state
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team had a stellar 2019 season, one that culminated in a second-place finish in the Class A state volleyball tournament.
The second-ranked Buccaneers ultimately fell in the championship match against Class A powerhouse Minneota in early November, with Minneota prevailing 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.
For the Bucs, it was just their second appearance in the state tournament in school history; their only other appearance was in 2015 when they claimed the state title.
The Bucs finished the season at 32-4 and advanced to the state tournament after defeating perennial power Mayer Lutheran, which ended the regular season ranked No. 1, in the Section 2A championship. The Crusaders had won the title in 2016 and 2017.
WEM then swept its way into the state championship match following wins over Henning and Gopher Conference rival Medford.
Unfortunately, the Bucs came up short against the Vikings of Minneota, who have reached the state tournament 13 times since 2001.
Still, the Bucs have nothing to hang their heads over following a tremendous season after which Delaney Donahue, Toryn Richards and Ellie Ready were named to the all-tournament team.
#4 Faribault Emeralds finish strong in Lois Krinke’s final season
The Faribault Emeralds dance team finished off a strong 2018-2019 season by placing third (for the third year in a row) in the Class AA state high kick competition.
Additionally, the Emeralds also qualified for state in the jazz competition, where they placed sixth out of 12.
The Emeralds were in first place in the high kick competition after the preliminary round but couldn’t quite hang on for the first-place finish.
“The top three were close,” said Lois Krinke, who wrapped up her final year as the coach of the Emeralds. “We came out and couldn’t have done it any better. They just rocked it. The other two teams stayed pretty much the same, so we really thought we had it. So that was tough.”
The Emeralds won the state title in 2015 and have made the state finals in high kick every year between Class AA and AAA since the 1990s.
Added Krinke, “We couldn’t have done it better. The kicks were snappy, they executed better, fixed some mistakes. I can’t say enough about this team.”
#3 MaeLea Harmon wins 100-meter dash as part of strong showing for WEM track and field at state
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls and boys track teams had a strong showing at the Class A state track and field meet in June, highlighted by senior MaeLea Harmon winning the Class A state title in the girls 100-meter dash.
Harmon won the race in 12.37 seconds, just ahead of Blake’s Robbie Grace. The win was a long time coming for Harmon, who finished third in 2016 (12.42), fourth in 2017 (12.3) and second in 2018 (12.16).
The WEM track and field teams sent athletes to state in five events. In addition to Harmon running the 100-meter dash, the Bucs’ Toryn Richards competed in pole vault and high jump, while the team of Alexis Morsching, Richards, Riley Sammon, and Harmon ran the 400-meter relay.
The 400-meter relay boys team consisting of Levi Wolter, Tyler Hermel, Tanner Ranslow and Isaac Pratt also went to state. They clocked 44.27 seconds to place sixth.
In the pole vault competition, Toryn Richards set a personal record by clearing 11 feet to tie for fourth place.
#2 – Three K-W wrestlers win state titles, team finishes second in Matt Ryan’s final year
The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team capped off a dynamic 2018-19 season by finishing second in the Class A state championships, with three seniors – Jeron Matson, Seth Brossard and Tyler Ryan – winning individual championships in their weight classes.
Matson won his third career state title by going 4-0 as the top seed at 120 pounds. He gave his finals opponent, No. 2 Trevor Janssen of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, no openings as he grinded out a 3-0 decision win.
Brossard finished his season 48-0 but was only the No. 3 seed in a deep 152-pound division. He posted a 4-0 record at the state tournament, capped by a decisive 9-1 major decision win over Roseau’s No. 1 Chandler Mooney (46-1).
“I told myself every night for the last six months that I was going to have an undefeated state champ season,” Brossard said in March, “and it finally came through.”
Ryan won his second state title after claiming the 152-pound title in 2017. A knee injury sidelined him for the whole 2017-18 season and a reaggravation early in the 2018-19 season forced him to miss some time.
He made it to the finals as a No. 1 seed without too much trouble. Ryan needed a takedown with three seconds to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 10-9 decision win over Staples-Motley’s No. 3 Owen Bjerga (47-2).
Following the tournament, Ryan’s father, Matt Ryan, announced he’d be stepping down after two decades as the Knights’ wrestling coach in order to focus more on the different activities his kids participate in.
#1 – McKayla Armbruster caps career as one of the greatest athletes in FHS history
After winning the state softball championship in 2018, the Faribault Falcons softball team spent all of the 2019 season ranked in the top 10, and even spent some time ranked No. 1. While the Falcons were unable to repeat their state title, their star pitcher, McKayla Armbruster, capped off her career as one of the greatest athletes in Faribault High School history by being named ‘2019 Minnesota Ms. Softball’, a designation that goes to the state’s top senior high school player.
It’s the first such designation for an FHS Falcon and was a fitting end to Armbruster’s career. She became the third top female athlete from Faribault, joining Ms. Volleyball, Betty Slinger (2003) and Ms. Basketball, Angie Kuehn (1983). Mitch Ohnstad was Mr. Basketball in 1991.
Armbruster started her softball career way back in seventh grade and struggled all year, posting a 10.36 ERA in 52 innings. But she wasn’t deterred.
She improved rapidly over the next few years, and her improvement spearheaded the success of a once dormant program.
She posted a sub-2.00 ERA in both 2016 and 2017 and even threw two perfect games in 2017. Then, in 2018, the Falcons went 23-2 to win not only the Big 9, but the perennially deep Section 2AAA.
The storybook season only continued at the state tournament where Armbruster shined on the big stage. She threw a no-hitter to knock off defending state champion, Winona, in the quarterfinals. Later that day she allowed one run in the semifinals and the next day she pitched a shutout in the finals, and the Falcons were state champions.
Armbruster is signed to pitch at the college level for Minnesota State University, Mankato. The Mavericks were the 2018 NCAA Division II champions.