The Faribault Falcon archers competed Saturday at an NASP archery tournament in New Prague, with a number of Falcons turning in strong showings.
Landon Hatfield led the middle school team by shooting 11 tens to score 267 points out of a possible 300, resulting in his best tournament score of the season so far.
Alexys Berger led the middle school girls by shooting five tens to score 240 points, which also led to her tournament best score of the season.
Preston Berger, Hunter Jeno, James Silver, Knute Christianson, Austen Almendinger, and Garrett Lindblom also all shot their tournament best scores for the season thus far at the New Prague tournament.
On the high school end, Ella Oraskovich led the girls (and all Faribault high schoolers overall) by shooting 13 tens to score 279 points out of a possible 300, which was more than good enough for her tournament best score of the season so far.
Erik Hagre led the high school boys by shooting eight tens to score 270 points.
Azy Gourhan, Lauren Meier, Blake Bladine, Mackenzie Miner, Chandler Apling, Cameran Helgeson and Megan Krannich all shot their tournament best scores in New Prague as well.
The Faribault Falcon Archers’ next competition will take place Saturday in Princeton, MN.