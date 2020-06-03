Faribault High School announced its annual athletic award winners in late May, and runners distanced themselves from the pack in three of the four awards.
The Male Athlete of the Year was announced as Mitchell Hanson, while the Female Athlete of the Year was awarded to Madelyn Skjeveland.
Both competed at the Class AA state cross country meet this season for the Falcons.
Hanson also competed at state this winter as part of the boys swimming and diving team, and will run cross country next year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
"I think the biggest thing I have to tell, and I’ve told many people, is he started off as a young man, a boy liking to run," Faribault boys cross country coach Mark Bongers said in November. "Over the years he’s been able to take his passion and fun-lovingness and he’s built it into one of my better captains I’ve ever head on the cross country team. And that says a lot, because I’ve had a lot of great captains."
Skjeveland was also a state qualifier last spring with the girls track and field team, and will move on to run track and cross country at Minnesota State, Mankato next year.
“(She) and her classmates changed the culture and built this team," Faribault girls cross country coach Willie Clapp said in November. "After they move on, they’ll leave a team that’s still hungry for more. That has a lot to say to what type of kids they were and they want their teammates to keep succeeding after they’re gone. Just a great kid. Great student. Great teammate. A hard worker.”
Rounding out the runners to receive accolades was Will Tuma, who was named the Bruce Smith Sportsman of the Year for his athletic, academic and personal accomplishments.
Tuma was a member of the boys cross country, boys swimming and diving and boys track and field teams during his time at Faribault. He also competed on the same relay as Hanson at this year's swimming and diving state championships.
“It’s a good group,” Faribault boys swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller said of the relay before the state meet in February. “They’re a bunch of goofballs, and that’s part of what makes them as good as they are. They’ll work hard, but they’ll have fun doing it and are still as goofy as can be right now. That’s a good sign for me.”
Earning the honor of AAUW Sportswoman of the Year was Olivia Williamson. The award which is handed with the same considerations and qualifications as the Bruce Smith Sportsman of the Year award.
Williamson starred on both the girls hockey and girls soccer teams during her time at Faribault High School, and will move on next year to play hockey at Brown University.
"I'm used to working with boys at Shattuck that are very coachable and want to learn the nuances of their position," Faribault girls hockey Mike Dietsch said of Williamson early this winter. "She really fits that mold well. She has a thirst and desire to learn more about how to play her position."