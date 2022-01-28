Chriztopher Ferris soared to first place in the 1-meter diving competition for the Faribault boys swimming and diving team during Thursday's 92-76 loss against Northfield at Northfield Middle School.

Ahser Ferris also snagged third in the 1-meter diving as one of six individuals to earn a top-three finish.

The other four were Elliot Daschner in the 100-yard freestyle, Viggo Baum in the 500 freestyle, Thatcher Simon in the 100 backstroke and James Hoisington in the 100 breaststroke.

