Boys swimming and diving: Northfield 92, Faribault 76

By MICHAEL HUGHES
Jan 28, 2022

Chriztopher Ferris soared to first place in the 1-meter diving competition for the Faribault boys swimming and diving team during Thursday's 92-76 loss against Northfield at Northfield Middle School.

Ahser Ferris also snagged third in the 1-meter diving as one of six individuals to earn a top-three finish.

The other four were Elliot Daschner in the 100-yard freestyle, Viggo Baum in the 500 freestyle, Thatcher Simon in the 100 backstroke and James Hoisington in the 100 breaststroke.