All over Ted Nelson Track Thursday afternoon, the Falcons enjoyed realizations after realization.
For Faribault boys track and field coach Dave Wieber and girls track and field coach Mark Bongers, the realizations came in the form of how speedy some of their newcomers this season really are.
For the Falcon athletes — many of which were competing in a track and field meet for the first time — those realizations centered around the realities of their new sport.
"They got to see, 'Oh, this is how the flow of it goes,'" Bongers said. "Like I said, 70% of them have never done a track meet before so they're all just learning. There were a lot of girls that had no idea, like, 'What's a baton?' or 'Where do I start? How do I start?' All these questions that I'm never used to answering because we've always had three years of girls that can teach, and this year we had two years of girls, and that makes a lot of difference."
Both the boys and girls teams competed in a triangular against Austin and Red Wing, with the boys team narrowly winning the team championship with 64.5 points ahead of Austin (61) and Red Wing (54.5). The girls team finished third with 44.5 points behind Austin (75) and Red Wing (66.5).
"A little over two-thirds of our team has never been in a track meet before," Wieber said. "The excitement of those kids of being able to come out and compete and perform and they're coming up and saying, 'I can do better coach, I can do better.' That's what you really like to see in these early-season meets, where they recognize they have things to improve on. Without a meet, you don't really recognize those things."
Wieber also recognized the level of speed the Falcons can feature this season.
Senior Taylor Day and freshman Christian Escobar finished first and second in the 100-meter dash, and anchored dueling 400 relays that finished second and third, and within half a second of each other.
"I think Taylor Day showed that he's a pretty fast kid," Wieber said. "He's going to help our team a lot. I was surprised by some of the other sprinters. There are some young guys on this team that I didn't know were that fast.
Junior Henry Schonebaum won the 300 hurdles and was part of the winning 3,200 meter relay team along with junior Thomas Malecha, freshman James Hoisington and sophomore Alex Tuma.
Senior Alex Leet won the shot put, and Leet and junior Devon Lockerby finished second and third in the discus. Perhaps the most pleasant surprise was on the pole vault, where the Falcons accounted for the top four finishing positions with senior Tyler Boyd clearing 11 feet to take first, and senior Tanner Longshore, freshman JT Hausen and senior Cael Casteel falling in close behind.
"Our pole vaulters were really amazing, all of them," Wieber said. "Most of them have never pole vaulted before and we had kids clearing a lot of heights."
On the girls side, that inexperience also discovered success in its first competitive track and field environment.
Freshman Miller Munoz raced to third in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the 100 dash and was part of a 400 relay that finished first along with freshman Skyler Bertram, sophomore Lauren Stroup and freshman Jacee Frank.
Bertram, Frank and Stroup also combined with freshman Whitton Wolff to finish second in the 800 relay.
"I think my four-by-one and my four-by-two, those girls, every one of them were just ecstatic to be there," Bongers said. "They were getting done and giving high fives that you probably shouldn't, and just really embracing the whole idea of what we do this for and being a team. They just seemed to really have a blast doing this."
Wolff also finished second in the long jump and sophomore Jazmin Todeo Castillo snagged sixth, and eighth grader Thalia Trebelhorn soared to first in the shot put.
In the distance events, freshman Ella Beardsley won the mile run and senior Ruby Gernandt crossed first in the two-mile run.
"Watching the excitement on all these new girl's faces and seeing them compete and getting excited about competing, there was probably at least eight or 10 girls that were like, 'Oh my god I had so much fun,'" Bongers said. "That's what this is about. Everyone having fun and getting them in here so we can really start doing something."