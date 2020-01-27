The Faribault boys hockey team overcame a slow start Saturday with several goals in the second and third periods and ended up dominating Rochester Mayo by a score of 7-1.
Faribault’s Keaton Ginter broke a scoreless tie three minutes, 44 seconds into the second period, and Jordan Nawrocki added a power play goal at the 9:20 mark before a Zack Slinger goal at the 10:37 mark made it 3-0.
The Spartans managed to hold the Falcons scoreless into the third period, but Luke Vinar and Brody Pavel scored goals at the 5:08 and 7:39 marks in the third period, making it 5-0.
The Spartans scored their lone goal on a power play with six minutes left in the game, but the Falcons responded with two more goals, one from Nawrocki and the other from Lucas Linnemann, to complete the scoring.
With the win, Faribault improved to 12-4-2 overall this season and 5-2-2 in the Big 9. The Falcons are set to host the Big 9 Conference's first-place team, Rochester Century (13-4-1 overall, 8-0 Big 9), on Tuesday.