Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTIES... At 1103 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Nerstrand, or 9 miles southeast of Northfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Northfield, Red Wing, Cannon Falls, Pine Island, Zumbrota, Kenyon, Dundas, Goodhue, Stanton, Wanamingo, Welch and Nerstrand.