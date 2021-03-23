What does peak performance look like for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team look like?
In terms of 18 minute stretches, the first half of Tuesday's 61-26 victory against Martin County West in the Section 2A South subsection final in Waterville might rank pretty close to that level of perfection.
The Buccaneers (18-3) led 38-15 at halftime thanks to a hot-shooting start with six 3-pointers and a defense that forced the Mavericks (14-6) into a slew of turnovers. By the end of the game, Martin County West turned the ball over 32 times.
"We love to play fast," WEM senior Kylie Pittmann said. "We knew what they were doing for offense and we prepared. We were in our help-side defense, we got the steals and we pushed the ball. That's how we like to play, right up and down the court and we were hitting our shots.
"It's so fun. Playing with these girls is so much fun. Getting the momentum, it's so much fun. I can't even describe it."
Pittmann finished with nine points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals to exemplify the type of well-diversified stat line that allowed WEM to ease to a subsection title.
Senior Brielle Bartlelt piled up a game-high 18 points thanks to three first-half 3-pointers to go along with three assists and six steals. Senior Toryn Richards added 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
"We knew coming in that if we played our disciplined defense like we knew how to play it then good things would happen," WEM coach Ty Kaus said. "Defensively, that was excellent and that was the catalyst. After a couple rough shooting nights last week, especially Friday night, it was good to see some go in early to let us get a little bit of momentum going."
That dominant victory sets up a rematch in Thursday's Section 2A title game against Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, which raced past BOLD 94-59 in the North subsection final Tuesday night.
One of only three losses this season for the Buccaneers was against the Knights, in a 62-58 defeat March 5 in Sleepy Eye.
"We didn't play our best," Pittmann said. "We ended up losing that game and I think we're all so ready and all so excited playing like the way we are right now."
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (21-0) hasn't lost this season. The last team it lost to was WEM in last season's Section 2A championship, which the Buccaneers won 79-68 to claim the program's first section title.
"We know each other pretty well by now through facing them last year and then facing them this year," Kaus said. "They have everybody back from last year and we have a good number of our roster back from last year. It was a fun, back and forth game the first time and exactly what you'd expect from two really good teams. We're expecting that again Thursday night."
This season, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's has dominated by scoring more than the opposition can fathom. The 62 points scored in the win against WEM is the lowest point total of the season, and the Knights have scored less than 70 points only twice this season. The only team to stay within single digits so far has been the Buccaneers.
The offensive firepower for Sleepy Eye St. Mary's starts with junior Madison Mathiowetz, who's averaging more than 30 points a game, shooting nearly 70% from the field and 43% from behind the arc.
That presents an interesting contrast with the most consistent aspect of WEM's success — the ability to suffocate the opposition's ability to score. Only three times this season have the Buccaneers allowed more than 50 points in regulation — the loss against Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, a 57-52 loss against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and a 59-55 victory against Mayer Lutheran.
"They match up really good with us," Pittmann said. "We can run the floor with them. They're a very good opponent and I'm so excited to play them."
"We've had this date circled for a long time," Kaus said, "knowing that if we took care of our business that we could be right back there facing them again just like we did last year."