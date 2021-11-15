With six swims Friday afternoon at the Rochester Recreation Center in the Section 1A finals, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team capped off its season.
As a team, the Falcons finished ninth out of 10 teams with 71 points to beat out Albert Lea (51) and slide in behind Tri-City United (84). Mankato West totaled 402 points to win the section title ahead of St. Peter (334).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Faribault received a pair of point-scoring swims. Junior Ava Nelson finished 10th overall with a time of 26.47 seconds, while sophomore Bennett Wray-Raabolle claimed 15th with a time of 27.09.
Nelson added a 13th-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.28.
The Falcons also competed three relays Friday afternoon. The top finish came from the 200 freestyle quartet of Nelson, Wray-Raabolle, freshman Hallie Taghon and freshman Jillian Huberty, who claimed eighth in 1:48.81 for a podium finish.
In the 200 medley relay, Taghon, Morgan Klumb, Wray-Raabolle and Nelson sped to a time of 2:05.28 to win the consolation final and finish ninth.
In the 400 freestyle relay, sophomore Maiya Kolterman, junior MacKenzie Miner, junior Karly Flom and junior Monica Albers won the consolation final to finish ninth with a time of 4:20.04. That was more than nine seconds faster than the group's time two days earlier in the prelims, which was already nearly 10 seconds faster than its seed time.
Thursday night at Mankato East, sophomore Miller Munoz and sophomore Kiya Schneider represented the Falcons at the diving competition.
Munoz finished 18th with a score of 175.95 to miss out on advancing to the finals by less than seven points, while Schneider finished 20th with a score of 163.60.