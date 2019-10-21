3-and-out with the Albert Lea Tigers
- The No. 4-seeded Falcons welcome No. 5 Albert Lea to town at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a Section 1-4A quarterfinal playoff matchup at Bruce Smith Field. Faribault won the regular season matchup against the Tigers 28-24 on Sept. 20.
- The Falcons are coming off a tough regular season, finishing 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the district. Albert Lea finished 2-6 overall and 2-4 in district play.
- The Tigers are in year four under head coach Corey Black.
When the Falcons have the ball
Having won the regular season matchup against Albert Lea, Faribault feels confident entering Tuesday night’s matchup.
“We’re excited to play these guys again," Faribault head coach Ned Louis said. "We had a good game last time and didn't even play particularly well. We’d like to play better this time around and start the playoffs with a bang.”
Albert Lea will look to create turnovers and force the issue against a Faribault team that’s had trouble protecting the ball with 13 turnovers in the last three games.
“It’s a good matchup for both teams," Louis siad. "Not only is it a good matchup, it’s also a very equal match up. Because of that, I think whoever takes care of the ball better will be the one that advances.”
Albert Lea surrenders 31.3 points per game and Faribault scores 11.3 points per game.
When the Tigers have the ball
Faribault will be sure to keep an eye on talented senior running back JJ Mucha-Owens. The elusive back ran for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the first matchup between the two teams.
“We have to contain Owens better this time around," Louis said. "He’s a good running back and we can’t let him get loose. He had some big runs in our game earlier in the season and as a matter of fact, he’s had some big ones all year. We have to contain him and force other guys to beat us. If we don’t shut down the running lanes, they’ll keep giving it to him as long as it’s working. So that’s our first focus to contain him as much as we can.”
If it’s not Mucha-Owens, it’s quarterback Logan Howe, who is also a threat to run. Last week against Kasson-Mantorville, Howe converted 13 of 28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to tossing a pair of interceptions.
Faribault allows 38.9 points per game and Albert Lea scores 20.8.
Key to the game
Containing Albert Lea’s run game and executing what Louis said the team hasn’t done all year — putting together four good quarters.
Coach says
”We have to be balanced. We probably played our best offensive game of the year last time vs. Albert Lea. We need to take what they give us and hopefully, we are even more successful this time around.” — Faribault head coach Ned Louis