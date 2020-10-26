The Faribault Fury 10U softball team rattled off three consecutive wins to claim the consolation championship Sept. 26 at the MN Softball Tier 9 Fall State Tournament in Waite Park. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Ava Monson, Ada Parker, Jenna Lippert, Divina Williams and Ari Boevers. Pictured in the middle row from left to right are Maggie Wasilowski, Drew Anderson, Samantha Martinson, Riley Hubmer and Baylee Gunderson. Pictured in the back from from left to right are coaches Shane Gunderson and Jon Monson. (Photo courtesy of Jason Tobin)