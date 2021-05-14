A steady diet of offense for the Buccaneers was enough to hold off the late-charging Cardinals on Thursday afternoon at Bell Field in Faribault.
After surging in front 4-0 after the top of the first inning, WEM scored twice in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Bethlehem Academy, meanwhile, scored once in the second, four times in the third to cut the deficit to 6-5, and then three times in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Colten Henry earned the win for the Buccaneers by pitching the first five innings and allowing eight runs (five earned), eight hits and three walks while striking out five. For Bethlehem Academy, JJ Malecha started and tossed four innings while surrendering 10 runs (three earned), nine hits and four walks while notching four strikeouts.
Overall, only three of WEM's runs counted as earned, due to the six errors committed by Bethlehem Academy.
Offensively, the Buccaneers were paced by a pair of hits from each of Levi Bowman, Kurtis Crosby and Aidan Snesrud, while Bowman drove in three runs with the help of a double, Snesrud knocked in a pair and Caleb Caron drove in two runs. Crosby scored three times, and Snesrud, Kolin Rients and Tanner Hines each scored twice.
For the Cardinals, Malecha, Bo Dienst and Lucas Linnemann each ripped three hits, while Malecha, Dienst and Jax Bokman each doubled.
Malecha drove in four runs, and Michael Crone and Zach Donkers each drove in a pair.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Monday night at Hayfield, while WEM hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo and Friday afternoon and plays again Monday afternoon at NRHEG.