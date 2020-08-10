Faribault once again didn’t have an answer for Union Hill’s Joe Becker Sunday as it opened the Region 3C playoffs in Union Hill.
Becker twirled another gem against the Lakers as the Bulldogs pulled off an 11-1 seven-inning win. Becker allowed one run on four hits in six innings of work. He walked three and struck out three for the win. Becker held Faribault to one unearned run on two hits while striking out 12 in a regular season meeting that Union Hill won 5-1.
Becker got a little more help offensively this time, including four home runs. Becker hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth while Conrad Masberg hit a lead-off home run in the second and Nate Lee hit a two-run home run in the third inning. Jacob Becker followed Lee’s home run with a three-run shot to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead.
The Lakers finally got a run in the sixth inning when Danny Pierce hit a lead-off single. A walk and a passed ball moved him to third before he scored on a ground out to make it 8-1.
Joe Becker’s home run in the sixth pushed the lead to 10-1 and Derek Masberg’s single in the bottom of the seventh ended the game when Sean O’Neill scored.
Union Hill moves on to face St. Patrick Tuesday at St. Patrick. Faribault will try to work its way through the loser’s bracket beginning with Shakopee Tuesday in Faribault.
Pierce led the Lakers with three hits. Blake Langerud, Matt Lane and Jack Helgeson also collected hits.
Faribault had a chance to score in the fourth inning after Pierce hit a lead-off single. Lane singled and Joe Grote got hit by a pitch to load the bases but a double play wiped out a run at the plate and a grounder to short ended the inning.
Tyler Francis got the start for the Lakers and lasted just three innings. He allowed eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits. He walked one, struck out one and gave up three home runs. Grote threw three innings in relief where he allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out seven. Blake Borwege threw ⅓ of an inning and allowed a run on one hit with one walk.