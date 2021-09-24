The offense never clicked into gear for Bethlehem Academy on Friday night at Fillmore Central, which claimed a 19-8 victory to serve the Cardinals their first loss of the season.
Fillmore Central led 19-0, before Bethlehem Academy's Alec Sikkink blocked a punt, Charlie King returned it for a touchdown and Aiden Tobin ran in the two-point conversion with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game.
The Falcons scored all 19 of their points in the first half, capped off by a 53-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That lead was too much to make up for Bethlehem Academy, which struggled while gaining only 81 total yards of offense all game.
Fillmore Central also won the turnover battle 4-2, with Cardinal quarterback Elliot Viland throwing three picks and completing 4 of 15 passes for 37 yards. Bethlehem Academy's typical offensive motor Brady Strodtman carried the ball only 10 times for 42 yards, while Tobin rushed six times for 12 yards and Derrick Sando carried the ball six times for seven yards.
Part of those limited numbers was due to Fillmore Central running 60 offensive plays compared to 41 for Bethlehem Academy, and finishing with nearly 12 minutes more time of possession.
Both of Bethlehem Academy and Fillmore Central are now 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Southeast Blue Subdistrict, while Rushford-Peterson raced past Wabasha-Kellogg 35-0 to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the subdistrict to grab hold of first place.
Bethlehem Academy next hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday, Oct. 1 in its homecoming game.