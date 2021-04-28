The Bethlehem Academy football gathered for its awards ceremony last weekend to celebrate the awards and recognition the Cardinals received last fall and hand out their team-specific awards.
Mid-Southeast East All-District awards were handed out to Riley Kangas, Elliot Smith, Brady Strodtman, Andy Donahue and Charlie King, while Lucas Linnemann, Jason Shuda, Henry Schoolmeesters, Matt Nelson and Aiden Tobin all earned honorable mentions.
The team was also awarded a Class A Academic All-State Team Award for finishing the season with a 3.22 grade point average.
Individually, Smith was one of 14 Class A players named to the Class A Academic All-State team.
The Cardinals also named Strodtman the team's most valuable player and offensive player of the year, and awarded Kangas the team's defensive player of the year award. Donahue was tabbed as the team's most improved player.
Kyle Enrste was given the Tom Paul Coach's Award, which is awarded to "a player that exhibits an infectious positive attitude, shows dedication to the team and his teammates and displays exceptional teamwork throughout the season."
Shuda, meanwhile, received the Adam Donahue Courage Award, which is named after 2008 Bethlehem Academy graduate Adam Donahue, who was a multi-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as the team's placekicker.
Donahue died last June after an extended battle with brain cancer. The award is presented to a "senior player that exhibits those characteristics demonstrated by Adam on the football field and in his life; courage, determination, love of his teammates and faith in God."