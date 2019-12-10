Boys basketball
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team is two-for-two so far this season as the Knights topped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on the road Dec. 5 by a score of 58-49.
KW has a busy week ahead; following its game against Goodhue on Tuesday night, the Knights will square off against Lake City on Thursday evening and against Lewiston-Altura on Saturday.
The Goodhue Wildcats were also 2-0 heading into their clash with the Knights. It was the first conference game of the season for both teams.
KW will host Lake City on Thursday, but will battle Lewiston-Altura at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday. Both teams have seen some success so far this year, with Lake City also starting out 2-0 and Lewiston-Altura at 1-1.
Goodhue went just 7-19 last season but the Wildcats are already looking like an improved team so far in the 2019-20 campaign thanks to a stifling defense. Through the first two games of the season, the Wildcats are allowing opponents to score an average of only 31.5 points a game.
The Knights, meanwhile, are off to an especially better start than they were at this point a year ago; in fact, KW has already doubled its win total from all of last season, when it managed just one win, and is averaging 59 points a contest through the first two games of the year.
While individual stats from the win against J-W-P were not available as of publication, K-W was helped to its season-opening win against Bethlehem Academy by 20 points from Tate Erlandson in addition to 12 points from Casey Wesbur.
The Knights are set to host the Lake City in a non-conference game on Thursday evening at 7:15pm. KW’s game against Lewiston-Altura is part of a Saturday tournament at the Rochester Civic Center.
Lake City should be one of the top teams not only in the Hiawatha Valley League, but throughout the state as it's ranked No. 2 in Class AA. The campaign started for the Tigers with a 65-54 win against Class AA No. 4 Minneapolis North thanks to a 39-point outburst from senior Nathan Heise, who's committed to play next year at Division I Northern Iowa.
Lewiston-Altura has split its first two games of the season with a tight 77-75 victory against Pine Island and a 92-63 loss against Class AA No. 3 Caledonia. In the win against Pine Island, the Cardinals were led by 20 points from Thomas Menk and 19 points from Gunner Reed.
Girls basketball
The KW girls basketball team hasn’t seen as much success as the boys team so far, as the lady Knights are currently sitting at 1-3. Their lone win came on the road against Bethlehem Academy on Nov. 29; in that game, the Knights cruised to a 54-30 victory.
Other than that, KW opened the season with a 71-44 loss to NRHEG, and lost back-to-back home games last week to WEM and Stewartville.
KW will host the Goodhue Wildcats on Tuesday and will then play at Lake City on Thursday. The Knights also have a home game against Avail Academy on Friday.
Goodhue was 4-1 heading into its contest with KW, while Lake City is a perfect 5-0 to start the season and ranked No. 6 in Class AA. Avail Academy is currently sitting at 3-2, so the schedule certainly isn’t getting any easier for the Knights.