Entering Saturday with 2-1 record, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf couldn’t quite replicate the success they’ve had early in the season, falling 72-18 Saturday at New Mexico School for the Deaf.
“The boys played hard, but New Mexico played really well and was well prepared against us,” said MSAD head coach Jason Branden.
With the loss, the Trojans dropped to 2-2 on the season.
Sophomore Jonathan Mejia rushed for 35 yards and one touchdown on four carries. On the receiving end, he finished with 50 yards and one touchdown on two receptions. Defensively, he led MSAD with six tackles.
Quarterback Benny Dow completed 4-of-12 pass attempts for 67 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore also had one catch for 33 yards. Junior Jose Soriano-Martinez had two rushes for 8 yards.
MSAD’s game against Michigan School for the Deaf Saturday has been canceled. The Trojans are back in action 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Wisconsin School for the Deaf.