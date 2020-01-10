Few teams have mounted much of a challenge for the Faribault wrestling team this season, and the Falcons’ Thursday evening triangular in Austin with the Packers and the Rochester Mayo Spartans was no different, as the Falcons crushed the Packers 69-9 and then rolled past the Spartans 49-20.
Faribault is now a perfect 13-0 this season and 6-0 in the Big 9 Conference standings ahead of major weekend tournament in Stillwater. Faribault won’t face any Big 9 foes this weekend, but the Falcons will see some of Class AAA’s top teams, including 2nd-ranked Stillwater, 3rd-ranked St. Michael-Albertville and 10th-ranked Coon Rapids.
But Thursday night was all about another pair of big wins. Faribault raced out to a 34-0 lead against Austin before the Packers finally scraped together a few points in the 145-pound matchup, where Alex Hoy lost a close contest to Austin’s Tommy Fritz.
Prior to that, though, the Falcons were unbeatable. JT Hausen set the tone in the 106-pound weight class by pinning Austin’s Joel Thawng in 3:58. In the 126 matchup Gael Ramirez cradled up Sean Donovan for the fall in just 1:02, and Riley Stoltz (138) won a 10-0 major decision over Sam Oelfke.
Faribault’s Bryce Nolen (152) won via a 21-6 technical fall against Austin’s Brendan Winkels, and George Soto (160) fired the team up by throwing the Packers’ Mark Tamke to his back for the fall in 2:09.
Josh Oathoudt (170) and Dylan Lippert (195) received forfeits, but the Falcons finished strong, as Marcos Ramirez (182) outlasted Mason Callahan, finally pinning him in 5:13, while Josh Lenway won the heavyweight matchup by pinning Nicolas Lambert in just 1:18.
The Spartans fared a little better than the Packers did but still didn’t pose much of a threat. JT Hausen (106) opened things up by winning a 12-1 major decision over Mayo’s Calder Sheehan, while Isaac Yetzer (120) came up with an energetic fall in 1:49 over Ben Timmerman.
Gael Ramirez (126) pinned Brennan Nelson in just 1:09, but it was the 132-pound matchup that had everyone talking. Although Faribault’s DJ Saunders lost the match, he wrestled 4th-ranked Marshall Peters down to the wire before falling 13-11.
George Soto (160) grabbed some late points to edge Ethan Smith 10-7, while Josh Oathoudt (170) pinned Dillon Hughes in 1:57.
Marcos Ramirez (182) battled his way to a 3-0 win against Ethan Vanderwaerdt and Dylan Lippert (220) stayed patient, eventually pinning the Spartans’ Dedric Burger in 5:47.