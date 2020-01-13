Bethlehem Academy fell behind Gopher Conference foe NRHEG fairly early in their Friday game and the Cardinals’ offense wasn’t able to find much of a rhythm at any point in the game, allowing the Panthers to pull away for a 61-35 win.
Lindsay Hanson had a nice game for the Cardinals, making five of six baskets and finishing with 10 points. She also had four rebounds and two steals in the game.
Kate Trump also had a nice night with nine points and six assists, while Mercedes Huerta had seven points and finished with three steals.
No other Cardinals managed more than four points in the game, however, and the defense struggled to contain NRHEG’s Sophie Stork, who finished with 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The performances by Stork and Schultz allowed the Panthers to build a 29-18 halftime lead, and NRHEG continued to wear down BA in the second half on both sides of the ball. The Panthers held the Cardinals to just 17 points in the second half while scoring 32 of their own.
BA fell to 3-8 on the year and is now 1-4 in the Gopher Conference standings. NRHEG improved to 8-4 this season, including a 2-3 record against Gopher Conference opponents.