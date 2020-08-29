If building from the back is the key to success, than the Faribault boys soccer team has set itself up nicely.
Not only do the Falcons return freshman goalkeeper Christian Trujillo, who grabbed control of the starting goalie position last year as an eighth-grader, they also return a defensive corps that’s heavy on experience and seniors.
“That’s a nice setup to have him back there and just be set at that position,” Faribalt boys soccer coach Brendan Cox said. “(Christian’s) got a backup in Aaron Huerta that is definitely capable of playing at this level, too, so having a solid depth at the goalkeeper position is nice.”
Moving up the field, the Falcons will have to replace their top three goal scorers from last year, although Cox has said he thinks there are ready replacements from last year’s varsity group that can step into bigger roles, as well as capable reinforcements graduating from the junior varsity team, including Jackson Reb.
“This year we’re expecting him to be a pretty big contributor for us,” Reb said.
Faribault has also enjoyed a relative boom in numbers, with 62 players out for its top three teams this fall.
“Grateful that we get to have a season is the big thing for us,” Cox said. “Just making sure the boys realize how lucky they are, and that’s one of the things that they’r pretty dialed in on in practice lately.”
Even with the strange season and conference-only schedule, though, Cox said not much has change or will be altered in terms of how the Falcons operate on a day-to-day basis.
“I don’t know if our approach really differs,” Cox said, “expect for the guidelines we have to follow and doing what’s recommended and abiding by all of those rules, to make sure we can continue to play, compete and have fun.”
First match: Sept. 1 vs. Austin.
Last year’s record: 10-5-1, 5-5-1
Last year’s finish: Faribault lost 2-1 against Worthington in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs.
Key returners
Tyler Boyd
Isaac Caron
Luis Martinez
Faustino Pimental
Yeferson Salguero
Henry Schoenbaum
Eddie Solis
Alex Sullivan
Christian Trujillo
Blake Vinar
Like Vinar
Varsity newcomers
Cristian Escobar
Aaron Huerta
Jackson Reb