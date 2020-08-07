The regular season was shortened by nearly two months, but a full postseason is scheduled for the Minnesota Baseball Association.
The Faribault Lakers squeezed in less than a dozen games between June and July, finishing 6-5 overall and 6-3 in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League. They earned the No. 5 seed out of 10 in the DRS and, subsequently, in the Region 3C playoffs comprised only of Class C DRS teams.
Faribault opens the playoffs 4 p.m. Sunday at the No. 4 Union Hill Bulldogs (6-3 DRS), which earned the seeding tiebreaker by virtue of its 6-1 win July 15 in Union Hill. Union Hill also won an exhibition game, 3-1, June 24 in Le Center. It is the league's most improved team after a 6-17 campaign and 10th place finish in 2019.
"They’ve got a lot of younger guys. They kind of rebuilt there," Lakers manager Charlie Lechtenberg said. "They’ve got some good pitching. They’re a pretty tough team."
The Bulldogs' roster is based mainly on players from New Prague, including pitcher Joe Becker. He tossed a complete game two-hitter in the win over the Lakers.
Jack Becker and Region 3C commissioner, Sean O'Neil, each had two hits for Union Hill in the game.
Matt Lane expects to get the ball for Faribault. He tossed six innings in the July 15 matchup and was effective until the Bulldogs tacked on three of four runs against him in the sixth inning.
Lane has historically been an innings eater for the Lakers in the playoffs. The approach could be different in 2020 as the shortened season's made it tough for pitchers to build up arm strength.
"Pitchers aren’t really ready as much as they have been and they aren’t going to be," Lechtenberg said. "I think this year will be a little different because we didn’t have three months before the playoffs, we had about a month."
Tyler Francis pitched a complete game shutout against Veseli and had a pair of seven-inning outings. Lane's outing against Union Hill was his longest. The Lakers, like most MBA teams, have relied on a committee to get through games.
Union Hill comes in winners of two of its last three. Faribault is a loser of two of its last three following a three-game win streak.
A canceled game in late July threw off the Lakers' timing while they appeared to be hitting their stride.
"It was just a weird year. You think you’re playing well, then we had a week off. We haven’t once had our full lineup, but everyone’s in the same boat," Lechtenberg said. "It just really depends on which team shows up, who gets hot at the right time and who stays healthy."
The top six DRS teams in the regular season earned byes to the eight-team Region 3C tournament. The final two region teams are determined by best of three-game series' between No. 7 St. Benedict vs. No. 10 Veseli and No. 8 Webster vs. No. 9 Shakopee. St. Benedict and Shakopee both swept their series to advance.
The rest of the region bracket pits No. 1. St. Patrick vs. No. 9 Shakopee, No. 2 Prior Lake vs. No. 8 Webster, No. 3 Lonsdale vs. No. 6 New Prague with games played Sunday at high seeds.
Those winners are a game away from clinching one of four state berths from the region, while losers need two straight elimination game wins to qualify. Win or lose, Faribault plays its second game Tuesday against St. Patrick or Shakopee. It will be at home against Shakopee and on the road against St. Patrick.
Lechtenberg predicts some unpredictability from this year's region playoffs. He looks to guide his team to its fifth trip to state in seven years after missing out in 2019.
The Class C state tournament is Aug. 21-23 and 28-30 and Sept. 4-7 in Springfield and Milroy.
"I think it’s pretty wide open," Lechtenberg said. "St. Patrick’s a very, very tough team. Lonsdale really turned it around, they have a good hitting squad there. I think it depends on who gets hot and who stays healthy, really."