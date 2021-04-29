Even amongst the large and bulky athletes that patrol the shot put and discus areas at high school track and field meets, it's not hard to pick out Faribault senior Alex Leet and junior Devin Lockerby.
The pair of Falcons have gone from teaming up on the football team's offensive and defensive lines in the fall, to tag-teaming the center position on the boys basketball team in the winter to now taking turns seeing which one of them can heave heavy objects the furthest in the spring.
So far, that healthy competition between the two has helped Leet and Lockerby surpass the already high expectations Faribault coach Dave Wieber held entering the season.
"They had the most experience and they're pretty big guys, so we had high expectations," Wieber said.
At Wednesday's quadrangular in Northfield that also included Owatonna and Mankato East, the pair once again raised the bar for themselves. Leet notched a new season high in the shot put with a distance of 48 feet, 4.5 inches to finish first, while Lockerby paired a sixth-place finish in the shot put (40-1.5) and fourth-place in the discus (118-7).
They both even shined in the secondary heats 100-meter dash, where Lockerby sped to a time of 13.42 seconds to win his heat and finish 22nd overall, while Leet was not far behind at 13.73 seconds and 30th overall.
The long-term goals for the pair don't involve the 100, however, as that was just preparation for Friday's Mankato East relays, which involves a 400 relay that can be made up of only throwers.
The primary work so far this season and in the ensuing weeks comes in the shot put and discus. So while Wednesday's results brought plenty of positives, Wieber was close by with a tablet recording video of each throw for Leet and Lockerby to break down to try and squeeze any other possible distance.
"We've been working hard on technique," Wieber said. "We've been doing a lot of video and I got some great video today so we can spend some time talking about the details. Meet days, they're supposed to turn off their brains and just throw, but practice days we do a lot of thinking."
At practice, Leet and Lockerby are not only busy throwing and studying that video, but fostering a positive culture that's created a burgeoning throwing roster for the Falcons.
Included in that is junior Brody Esser, who finished in fifth place in both the shot put and discus Wednesday. Freshman Joseph Ruisi, sophomore Johnny Frank and sophomore Beau Schrot all tallied a top 20 finish in either the shot put or the discus as well.
"They're our leaders, they're excellent leaders in terms of not just performance but in how they help their teammates," Wieber said. "They're like having extra coaches around. Those guys are phenomenal, so I'm really pleased with how they're doing."
NORTHFIELD QUADRANGULAR
Overall, the Falcons finished in fourth place Wednesday with 48 points, while Owatonna claimed first with 116.5 points, Mankato East second with 93 points and Northfield third with 58.5 points.
Seniors Taylor Day and Alex Sullivan finished second and third in the 100 for Faribault, which also received a second-place finish from its 400 relay. Freshman Cristian Escobar Pearson grabbed a pair of points with his fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles.
"On the track, I thought we had a pretty decent day," Wieber said. "Our sprinters showed they have some decent speed in the four-by-one that they ran and the four-by-two that they ran. Our opens were looking good, so I'm excited to see how this season continues to progress."
In the field events, junior AJ Worrall leapt to first place in the long jump, while senior Gael Ramirez, junior Isaac Winkelman and senior Tanner Longshore finished second, third and fourth in the pole vault.