For the Faribault cross country team, the entire season was a grind to reaching its ultimate goal of advancing to the Class AA state meet.
With that accomplished, Saturday’s Class AA state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield — where the Falcons finished 14th out of 16 teams — was more of a celebration than a competition.
That revelatory attitude was helped by the green-clad fans dotting the course throughout the afternoon.
“We definitely took the home course slogan to heart,” Faribault coach Willie Clapp said. “We’re a good running community and they supported us out here on a beautiful day. We’ve got a team that’s running at state and that doesn’t happen all that often here.
“It’s a great experience for them. Pretty much the whole race is lined with spectators cheering the whole way. What a rush for them and what a way to end such a great season for us.”
In the days leading up to Saturday, Clapp said he relayed to the Falcons the fact that from 2000-2020, Faribault sent a total of six runners to compete at the state meet. By virtue of competing as a team Saturday, the Falcons sent out seven runners onto the course to surpass that previous history in the span of just over 20 minutes.
“It’s a whole different feel from just running with individuals,” Clapp said. “What a cool thing for us to do together and we talked about how cool it is that when we’re waiting to run and after warmups that seven of us are here doing it all together.”
In the field of 160 entrants, eighth grader Brynn Beardsley led the way for Faribault in 57th place with a time of 20 minutes, 34.44 seconds.
Senior Felicity Foxhoven claimed 89th in 21:05.75, eighth grader Aubrie Newport finished 106th in 21:39.19, eighth grader Cecelia Hoisington notched 123rd in 22:01.59, sophomore Mariana Foxhoven slotted into 144th in 22:57.48, senior Ella Beardsley crossed in 151st in 23:21.36 and freshman Gabbie Boevers finished 159th in 26:01.33.
The experience was also invaluable for the Falcons, Clapp said. Brynn Bearsley, Newport and Hoisington all joined the cross country program last year as seventh graders, and experienced a COVID-altered year with limited teams and fans in attendance at races.
That’s in direct contrast with the festival-like atmosphere of the state meet. With the graduation of only Felicity Foxhoven and Ella Beardsley, Clapp said the experience on the entire week leading up to the state meet will serve Faribault will in the future.
“In the 10-yard space we have here is the max amount of people we had last year,” Clapp said after the race.
“The whole week they got to enjoy it. They weren’t nervous or anything. They were just excited to run one more time and have their best race of the season.”