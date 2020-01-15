BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A smothering defensive effort in the game’s final 18 minutes propelled the Blooming Prairie girls basketball team to a key 49-41 victory over Medford on Tuesday night in Gopher Conference action.
“We have been close a couple times to getting big wins against highly-regarded opponents like Medford,” BP coach John Bruns said of his team whose only two losses were by single digits against a pair of teams with a combined .967 winning percentage. “It was nice to finally break through with a big-game victory.”
BIG PICTURE
The Awesome Blossoms’ impressive win earns them sole-possession of second place in the conference standings with a 5-1 record while dropping the defending champion Tigers to third place at 5-2. It also further distinguishes the gap between the top-tier and the remaining five teams in the conference.
W-E-M stands alone in first place with a 7-0 record and has already defeated both Medford and Blooming Prairie, but only by a combined nine points.
The fourth place team in the standings — Maple River — has split its six Gopher Conference games thus far and is 0-2 against Medford and Blooming Prairie with those games being decided by a combined 43 points.
ON THE FLOOR
The Blossomed used a collective defensive effort to subdue the Tigers, who came into the game second in the conference in scoring at almost 64 points per game. Not only did BP hold Medford to just 11 points in the second half, but kept the Tigers’ leading-scorer Emma Kniefel without a point for the first team in at least three years.
Individually, Megan Oswald and Bobbie Bruns played the largest roles in keeping the Blossoms afloat as the Tigers owned the lead for essentially the entire first half. Oswald accounted for 15 of BP’s 28 points in the first 18 minutes as the Blossoms trailed by two points at intermission.
In the second half — which coach Bruns called a “defensive battle” — Bobbie Bruns picked up the offensive slack as Medford began to focus their attention on Oswald. The sophomore guard scored seven of her 11 points in the frame and snatched the majority of her team-high eight rebounds.
Allison Krohnberg also scored all six of her points after the break.
Kiley Nihart (16 points) and Katie Dylla (12 points) accounted for 68% of Medford’s total offensive output as no other teammate scored more than four points.
LOOKING AHEAD
Medford: Having sustained back-to-back losses for the first time since mid-December of 2017, the Tigers will look to get back on track and complete the season-sweep of NRHEG when the teams meet on Friday in Medford. Next week, the Tigers will play three games in five days against TCU, Randolph and United South Central.
Blooming Prairie: The Blossoms will host USC on Friday and won’t play against for another seven days when they make the trip to Faribault for a conference game against Bethlehem Academy.
Blooming Prairie 49, Medford 41
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 16, Isabella Steffen 3, Izzy Reuvers 3, Alorah Weise 4, Jenna Berg 3, Katie Dylla 12.
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 6, Bobbie Bruns 11 (8 rebounds), Maren Forystek 1, Julia Worke 7, Allison Krohnberg 6, Megan Oswald 18.