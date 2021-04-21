The Bethlehem Academy boys golf team started its season with a bang Tuesday afternoon in Hayfield, where the Cardinals shot a 179 to edge second-place Blooming Prairie (180) and third-place United South Central (184).
Brayden Larson tied for the second best individual score with his mark of 40 on nine holes, while BA was also lifted to first place by Brody Pavel (43), Elliot Smith (48) and Oliver Linnemann (48).
"It was good to see Brayden with another low round to start the year," BA coach Nate Piller said. "He is poised to be a star in the conference for years to come. The weather conditions were tough, the boys were consistently clubbing up to cut through the wind and battle cold hands. I’m happy to get the first conference win of the year and look forward to competing for a conference title this year."