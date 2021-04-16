The Cardinals might as well be a different team this season.
Two years after the Bethlehem Academy softball team slogged its way to a 4-14 record, it's started this season 2-1 with its two wins by a combined 11 runs. That transformation starts in the pitching circle and behind the plate, where the sophomore battery of Kate Trump and Reagan Kangas are combining to overwhelm opposing hitters and operating as two of the team's offensive threats.
In Thursday's 8-2 victory against United South Central in Faribault, Trump fired a complete game to Kangas behind the plate, while Trump also smacked a pair of RBI doubles.
"I have 100% confidence in what they're doing," BA coach Maren Viland said. "A couple years ago, some things I would say was, 'Be big back there Reagan. Catch the ball on the third strike.' We were worried about basics, and now Reagan calls all the pitches. It's huge improvements and they worked really hard in spite of having a year off."
Two years ago, the Cardinals split a pair of close games against the Rebels. Thursday, they were in full control of the game and never trailed after snatching a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Tuesday, Bethlehem Academy cruised to an 8-3 win against a Cleveland team that finished above .500 two years ago.
The only loss came in the season-opener, 5-4, at NRHEG, which finished second in the Gopher Conference in 2019.
"They were pretty good, too, when we played them this year," Trump said. "Two years ago they beat us by like 11 in the first game we played them, so to come out and lose by only one in the first game we played them was pretty big for us."
Outside of Trump and Kangas, Viland pointed to the overall depth the Cardinals feature this season as a big reason for the surge in level of play.
Senior Malia Hunt anchors the infield at shortstop, which includes a pair of eighth graders with Anna Tobin at third base and Anna Cohen at second base, who both bat in the first half of the lineup.
"I was very comfortable with (Tobin)," Viland said. "I knew she could play the position, I knew she had the tough mentality it takes, because in my opinion that's the toughest position in the field because they come at you so hard. She's strong enough and if something doesn't go her way she bounces back. She has the resiliency of a much older player."
Eighth grader Morgan Wilson has also emerged as an offensive threat in the first three games that's also capable of spelling Trump in the pitching circle.
"We definitely have more team chemistry," Trump said. "With the talent we have in our younger girls, it's easier to trust the fielders behind us when we know that we're there."
That talent leads to lofty goals this season for the Cardinals. Kangas said Bethlehem Academy is aiming to challenge NRHEG at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown for positioning atop the conference.
In a top-heavy Section 1A, the path also exists for the Cardinals to challenge defending champion Randolph for a trip to the state tournament.
"It's a very talented group all the way through, and a fun group to have come in and make some big contributions," Viland said. "You look forward to future years as well, like 'What's it's going to be like the next year if we keep working hard?'"