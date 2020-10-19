The Faribault girls swimming and diving team sped to seventh place at Saturday's Big 9 Conference Championships, which was contested virtually with each team swimming in its own pool.
Rochester Century won the conference title with 388 points to narrowly nip second place Northfield's total of 372 points. Rochester Mayo finished third with 297.5 points, ahead of Mankato East (218.5), Mankato West (191), Rochester John Marshall (164), Faribault (151), Red Wing (121), Austin (107), Winona (103), Owatonna (84) and Albert Lea (68).
The Falcons were helped to their seventh-place finish by a pair of race wins, with senior Abby Larson motoring to first in the 200-yard freestyle and senior Verity Wray-Raabolle touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke.
Larson also scored points with her second-place finish in the 500 freestyle, as did Wray-Raabolle with her fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Additionally, Faribault picked up individual points with senior Kayla Kenow's 11th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
The Falcons also scored in all three relays, with the 200 medley relay of Verity Wray-Raabolle, freshman Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Kenow and senior Grace Rechtzigel snagging fifth, the 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Ava Nelson, Larson, Bennett Wray-Raabolle and senior McKenzie Gehrke finishing ninth and the 400 freestyle team of sophomore Ava Nelson, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Larson powering to fifth.
Faribault will be back in the pool — with some company — on Friday night for the Section 1A Championships. In the first non-virtual competition of the year, Mankato West and Mankato East will travel to Faribault High School to compete in one of four three-team pods for the section meet.