The Faribault 17-and-under baseball team found some big innings Tuesday and a 12-3 win over Owatonna at Bell Field.
Faribault tallied nine hits and drew five walks while staging rallies in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.
Braeden Mensing drove in three runs with a hit in his only plate appearance. A Donahue went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Jackson Warmington finished 1-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. Jack Knudson also drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-4. Aiden Tobin finished 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Owatonna jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Faribault struck back for three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Faribault never trailed the rest of the game.
Faribault scored four runs in the third inning and four more in the fifth for an 11-2 lead. The teams traded runs in the sixth for the 12-3 final.
H. Nelson threw four innings in his start for Faribault. He allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out five. Aiden Qualey threw two innings of relief where he allowed an unearned run and walked five. Tobin closed the game out with one inning of work. He walked one and struck out one while not allowing a hit.
Owatonna 15, Faribault 10
The Faribault 18U team took its lumps early against Owatonna but rallied furiously in the final three innings to fall 15-10 at Bell Field.
Faribault fell behind 7-0 until the fifth inning when it finally got a run in when Will Burmeister singled to lead off the inning. He moved to second on a walk and went to third on a double play before scoring on a passed ball to make it 7-1.
Owatonna stormed back with a six-run sixth inning to make it 13-1 and it seemed like the 10-run rule was all but inevitable.
But Faribault put up five runs in the bottom half of the inning to draw the game to 13-6. Eleven players went to the plate for Fariabult in the sixth inning. Faribault scored five of its runs with two outs in the inning.
Tim Leider drew a lead-off walk. Zach Slinger, Hunter Nelson, Aiden Tobin and Noah Murphy singled consecutively to keep the inning alive. Leider scored on a single and Slinger came in on a wild pitch. Nelson and Tobin scored on a single and Murphy later scored on a bases-loaded walk. Faribault had runners on first and second when the inning came to an end on a fielder’s choice.
With Faribault trailing 13-6 suddenly, Owatonna added what turned out to be two important insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Faribault’s rally continued in the bottom of the seventh with Jake Dolter, Nelson and Tobin reaching base. Dolter scored on Tobin’s single and Nelson scored on a sacrifice fly. JJ Malecha’s double brought in Tobin and Murphy, who singled with two outs. Leider drew a walk following Malecha’s double but a ground out ended the game.
Maleca led the team with a 2-for-5 performance. He drove in three runs and scored twice. Tobin finished 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs. Leider, Jackson Reineke and Slinger also collected RBI. Faribault finished with 10 hits as a team.
Brad Sartor started on the mound and went 3 ⅓ innings. He allowed seven runs, five earned on three hits. He walked seven and struck out two.
Dolter threw 1 ⅔ innings in relief, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks. Tobin threw the final two innings and allowed four runs on four hits. He struck out two and walked four.
Faribault faces Austin Thursday at 6 and 8 p.m. at Bell Field.