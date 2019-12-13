Faribault’s boys swimming and diving team hosted Mankato East on Thursday. The Cougars won the competition by a score of 94-76, but the young Falcons team continued to show improvement.
James Hoisington finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2:36.69, and both Mitchell Hanson and Tanner Longshore were very impressive in the 200-yard individual medley. Hanson finished second to the Cougars’ Dave Wedzina with a time of 2:29.39, while Longshore was just behind him with a time of 2:30.66.
Reilly Akemann finished a strong second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53:14. Akemann teamed up with Longshore, Hanson and Curtis Pecore-Kotek for the 200-yard freestyle relay, which finished second in the event with a time of 1:44.12
Faribault swimmers Caleb Sadergaski, Carter Sietsema and Thatcher Simon were the top three finishers in the 100-yard backstroke with times of 1:19.27, 1:21.34 and 1:23.00, respectively.
James Ohlemann dominated the 1-meter diving competition for Faribault with a score of 200.25, nearly 70 points ahead of the Cougars’ second place finisher.