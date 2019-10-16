In a Gopher conference battle, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball surged past Bethlehem Academy Tuesday for a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-20.
It was the Buccaneers’ 11th straight sweep of the season. At 28-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play, they finished the season at the top of the Gopher Conference standings.
“I’m proud of these girls for winning the conference championship. I thought we came out with good focus and energy to start the match,” WEM head coach Crystal Lamont said. “Bethlehem Academy responded in the third set. I give them credit for continuing to fight hard. We made too many errors throughout the set but were able to stick together and finish it off. Delaney Donahue and Toryn Richards did a great job in serve receive. They gave a great first ball to use on offense. Toryn also had a strong night hitting. She was smart with her shots and did an excellent job scoring. Ellie Ready and Autumn Taylor had another strong night from the service line. They put pressure on their passers and helped keep them out of system.”
Lamont says the girls aren’t satisfied yet, which is something she appreciates about the group.
“They are very driven about getting better. They don’t settle. We have a new motto of ‘no excuses, no explanations’. We’re zooming and making sure everything we possibly can to be the most successful. We’ll have a practice tomorrow and scrimmage on Thursday against six different teams which will be nice to get some different looks. Then have a few days next week to keep fine-tuning things before we play on Thursday.”
Toryn Richards led WEM with 15 kills and nine digs. Kylie Pittman followed with 12 digs and 10 kills along with Delaney Donahue chipping in 10 digs and six kills. Trista Hering had seven kills and two digs, while Ellie Ready had a team-high 36 assists.
“The girls keep gaining confidence the more time they take the court. Toryn, Delaney, and Trista have been on varsity for a few years but we still have a lot of girls that haven’t had playoff experience yet so the more confidence we can build to finish off the season the better prepared they will be heading to the playoffs,” said Lamont. “ We are excited to start the playoffs. We still have areas to fine-tune so we can keep improving before we start next Thursday. The girls seem locked and in driven to improve. That’s exactly the mentality you want right now.”
Playoffs start Monday. WEM will have a bye on Monday and host a quarterfinal sub-section game next week. Seedings, dates and opponents are to be determined.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals finished the regular season 9-14 overall and 4-3 in conference play. BA head coach tipped her cap to the Bucs’ strong effort.
“Tonight we played a tough WEM team. We struggled with their fast-paced offense. Our blocking was often late and their strong attack they put a lot of balls on the floor. We were able to make some good defensive plays and throw them out-of-system at times, but our errors were too high. We served well and had a stronger performance on the court in game three. We now prepare for our upcoming Chaska Tournament this weekend where we will see some strong teams as we prepare for section play next week.”
WEM 3, BA 0
W 25 25 25
B 8 10 20
WEM statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards 15, Kylie Pittman 10, Trista Hering 7, Delaney Donahue 6, Ellie Ready 1, Lindsay Condon 1 … Aces: Donahue 4, Ready 2, Allison Rients 1 … Digs: Pittman 12, Donahue 10, Richards 9, Ready 7, Autumn Taylor 5, Rients 3, Hering 2 … Assists: Ready 36, Hering 1
BA statistics — Kills: Lexi Boyd 7, Kennedy Tutak 4, Haley Lang 3, Kate Trump 2 … Digs: Brianna Radatz 10, Lang 9, Kangas 3, Malia Hunt 3, Kotek 2, Tutak 2, Trump 2, Ellie Cohen 2