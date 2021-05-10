The Buccaneers piled up six runs in the final two innings Monday in Medford to create enough separation for a comfortable victory against the Tigers.

Brielle Bartelt launched a home run as part of a three-hit afternoon with four RBIs, while Lindsay Condon finished with two hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair of runs.

In the circle, Gloria Cortez pitched the first six inning while surrendering only one unearned run, seven hits and two walks. Jenessa Baumgarten handled the final inning and allowed just one hit and one unearned run.

WEM next hosts Bethlehem Academy on Thursday afternoon

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. 

