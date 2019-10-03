3-and-out with the Goodhue Wildcats
After spoiling Kenyon-Wanamingo’s homecoming with a 42-0 victory, the Cardinals (2-3 overall, 1-1 conference) hit the road Friday for a District - Mid Southeast (white) matchup against Goodhue (3-2 overall, 1-1 conference). The Wildcats are coming off a big 14-7 win at Medford, pulling them even with Randolph and Bethlehem Academy for second place in the district standings.
BA will enter an electric atmosphere in Goodhue as it’s homecoming Friday for the Wildcats.
Goodhue, which fell to Blooming Prairie in the Section One, Class A championship last year, fields a relatively young team in four seniors and seven juniors.
When the Cardinals have the ball
The Wildcats will look to contain BA senior running back Josh Oathoudt. The senior tailback ran wild last week for BA, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns against Kenyon-Wanamingo. Sophomore Brady Strodtman chipped in with 72 yards on nine carries.
“Watching film last week, Josh really showed great patience and let his blocks develop,” BA head coach Jim Beckman said. “He’s been improving every single game this year and it seemed like he turned the corner last week. He really ran ablaze. He was patient, he read his blocks and it showed rushing for 184 yards.”
Line play, on both sides of the ball, will be huge for the Cardinals against a big, strong and athletic Goodhue team.
“They looked good across the board defensively. They’re linebackers seem to be well-coached and active moving around the field, so we’ll have to watch out for that especially on blitzes,” said Beckman. “Our offensive line has to come out and push their defensive line out of the way so we can turn loose our running backs again this week. Set the tone up front. If our line plays like we did last week, we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
Freshman wide receiver Charlie King will look to replicate last week’s two-touchdown performance. He’s been effective lately finding, open seams in the defense, quarterback Jack Jandro has rewarded him.
“Charlie’s grown a lot. He’s a nice young man. Starting a freshman is always a little high risk, but he’s done a great job and of course it doesn’t hurt that he’s 6’4”,” his head coach said of him. “When you’re throwing a lob to him in the end zone, he’s probably going to out-leap everybody out there and come down with it. He has great hands and we have a lot of confidence in him.”
When the Wildcats have the ball
The Cardinals will be poised to put pressure on Goodhue quarterback Sam Opsahl (also 6-4, 190) for four quarters. Getting him, as well as tailbacks Kyle Schoenfelder and Baxter O’ Reilly uncomfortable and out of rhythm could be the difference-maker in this game.
“We’re going to have to get great play out of our defensive line. They’re offense line, they’re big and athletic. Their offense moves the ball around really well. Their quarterback and running back are real solid,” said Beckman. “It’s going to come back to who wins the line play again, which always seems to be the case. Goodhue has a great program. They’ve gone to state many years and have won championships, so they have great history up there as well.”
In containing a well-balanced Wildcats offense, BA would position themselves well to return home with a win and carry that into homecoming next week.
“It would be great to go out and beat Goodhue. They’re big, they’re strong. They looked really athletic on film. It’s going to be a big challenge to go out there," said Beckman. "I know they’ll be excited because it’s their homecoming game. Fortunately, we don’t have to travel too far. It’s only a 50-minute drive down the road. That’ll help us a little bit. It would be great to get this win to get our kids excited coming into homecoming week.”
Key to the game
Line play. Whomever can control the line of scrimmage will have a healthy recipe for success Friday.
Coach says
“A win tonight would be big in that we’d get back to .500. It would get us a little momentum going into the final games of the season. That’s what we want to create this time of year. Get that momentum, be on the winning track, and stay on the winning track heading into the playoffs.” - Bethlehem Academy head coach Jim Beckman.