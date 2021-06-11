Two Bethlehem Academy Cardinals qualified for Tuesday’s Section 1A finals. Two walked away with hardware.
Brianna Radatz has been a regular at the section meet for half a decade. The senior capped her illustrious career by making the top-six podium in third place in the 100-meter hurdles. Senior Isaac Caron finished fourth place in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
Radatz posted fifth place in Tuesday’s 100 hurdles preliminaries with a time of 16.85 seconds. She had a productive practice Wednesday to fine-tune her form and drop to 16.4 the next day.
“I think it went well,” Radatz said. “I was happy because Tuesday I hit a hurdle and messed up, so I’m just glad to have a good race to end on.”
Top two finishers per event qualify for state, as well as any additional competitors who meet the qualifying standard. The 110 hurdles standard was 15.6. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland’s Hailey Hindt won at 15.55 followed by Lake City’s Ashley Veronen at 16.6.
“That was probably her cleanest race we’ve seen all year,” BA head coach Brent Zabel said of Radatz. “The girl from Lake City, she’s always been the one she’s trying to get over.. Actually, watching this race, she had her beat the majority of the race and, like I told her at the end, the one thing I can’t coach is height. I can’t coach the height that she has on Brianna. That’s really what it came down to, that whole race came down to after the last hurdle and her outbeating her, striding her out.”
Radatz also took eighth place Thursday in triple jump at 32 feet, 4½ inches.
Radatz’ personal bests in triple jump (34-3), 100 hurdles (15.77) and 300 hurdles (47.21) are all tops in BA history.
“I’m happy,” Radatz said. “I made sections since eighth grade, so it’s nice to end like this. I’ll look back and it’ll be nice to leave three school records.”
Caron maintained his fourth-place position from prelims. His time dipped just slightly from a personal best of 42.73 seconds to 42.8, but he came away pleased with the result.
JT Rein of Lanesboro/Fillmore Central finished in first (40.67), followed by Triton’s Owen Petersohn (40.77) and RAACHE’s Kevin Hagstrom (41.7).
“I knew I was going to be a little bit behind those other two guys,” Caron said. “They set really good high times. That’s something I’ve never ran against this year. Partially, that was due to COVID. We didn’t get a lot teams (at meets), which meant lower competition. Going into this, my goal was just to stay with them as much as we can. I started strong, struggled a little bit in the middle but then picked myself back up and finished in fourth.”
Caron began hurdling in 2019 as a sophomore. He was eager to improve as a junior, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the 2020 spring sports season statewide.
“Coming in senior year, I wanted to finish strong, which meant a lot more work,” Caron said. “It involved a lot more practice time, countless hours at practice working and getting form down, getting everything down.”
Zabel felt both his athletes emptied their tanks Thursday to end their careers on a high note. It was all done performing in 90-plus degree heat for both days at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
“Knowing you did the best you could, it leaves a good taste in your mouth,” Zabel said. “You don’t have any regrets.”