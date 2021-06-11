Weather Alert

...HEAT CONTINUES TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95 TO 100 DEGREES... The heat wave will linger this morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s again, with heat indices near 95 degrees. The most oppressive heat for active people will be in the late morning to early afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.