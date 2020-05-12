This story first appeared in the Sunday, March 28, 1993 edition of the Daily News
ST. PAUL — “It’s not that bad, when you think about it, but it would have been a lot better to win.” Those were Bethlehem Academy forward Jim Lovrien’s thoughts immediately following the Cardinals’ 33-29 loss to Maple River Saturday in the Class A championship game.
Last season, the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team came up a game short of advancing to the state tournament. Saturday, it came up a game short of winning the whole thing.
The Cardinals (28-2) lost the lowest-scoring championship game in two-class tournament history. To find a lower-scoring championship game, you have to go back to 1942, when Buhl beat Marshall, 30-29.
“I wonder how long it’s been since people have seen two teams play defense like this in the state tournament championship,” BA coach Franz Boelter said. “It was tough on both ends just to get an open shot.”
“We diagrammed some (plays), but nothing seemed to work,” Eagles’ coach Dave Walker said.
After the game, Walker told Boelter that they didn’t bother running plays late in the game, because they didn’t work.
Both teams had just one turnover in the first quarter, but thanks to good defense on both ends of the floor, the score was 8-8 at the end of one period. The Eagles jumped to an 8-2 lead over the first five minutes, but BA scored the last six points of the quarter to tie it. Schlaak connected twice from the right side in the final two minutes, and Chris Chappuis added a layup to help BA on its 6-0 run.
The Cardinals were tied five times in the final three quarters, but never led in the contest.
Jason Krengel scored to put the Eagles back in front with 22 seconds gone in the second quarter. Chappuis tied it with a pair of free throws, but Matt Myers and Krengel connected to give Maple River a 14-10 lead.
Tim Schlaak, who scored 16 in the semifinals against Crosby-Ironton, was the only Cardinal to score the rest of the half, and he went on to provide all the team’s offense until Jay Korman scored with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
Schlaak hit twice from the right wing to it at 14-14, then answered Mark Lancaster’s free throws with a jumper from the right baseline to tie it again at 16-all.
Schlaak ends his career with more than 900 career points and set new single-season marks for blocked shots in each of the last three seasons.
Boelter said that Schlaak and fellow seniors Brian Judd and Derek Caron will be missed.
“Here’s a class that the last two years only had three kids playing basketball,” Boelter said. And what a great contribution they’ve made. Tim has somewhere between 900 and 1,000 points for his career, and set a school record for blocked shots three years in a row.
“Derek has given us a great role player, not just this year, but last year too. He’s really played within his ability.
“Brian, he probably would have been an even bigger part of things last year if he hadn’t gotten the sprained ankle two-thirds of the way through the season. He was really starting to come on last year. There just aren’t too many guys quicker than Brian Judd.
“The most important thing is you’ve got three quality kids, just great kids.”
Lancaster scored inside with one second left to give the Eagles a one-point lead at intermission.
Lancaster, a 6-foot-8 junior, gave the Cardinals problems all night, scoring 12 points, all from close range. When Schlaak tried to front the taller Eagle, his Maple River teammates lobbed it to him and the Cardinals’ back-side help was unable to do much once he had the ball.
“That guy was hard to play against,” Schlaak said. “I think he was even bigger than 6-8.”
“Tim played well all year against bigger guys,” Korman said. “He’s challenged everyone, but I think this guy was just too big. Tim could outjump him, but he couldn’t get up to his level with his height and his arms.”
Lancaster had to step up his game because Korman, the team’s defensive stopper, shut down Maple River’s leading scorer and floor leader Chad Ostermann.
“I knew that he could score from anywhere on the court,” Korman said of Ostermann. “I played against him this summer in a jamboree, and drove around me and scored and hit from the outside. I just wanted to do better on him this time.”
Korman held Ostermann to just nine points. He held Mr. Minnesota Basketball finalist Lamarr Westberry to 10 points in BA’s opening-round game against De La Salle, then limited Crosby-Ironton’s Jamie Hakes to eight in the semifinals.
“And he never came off the floor,” Boelter said. “On top of that, he did a great job running our offense. He really was outstanding the whole tournament, as were all the kids.”
All three of the players Korman guarded were named to the Class A All-Tournament team.
Ostermann did get free long enough to score a pair of key baskets midway through the fourth quarter. After Jim Lovrien drained a 3-pointer to pull BA even at 25-25 with 5:48 to play, Ostermann followed with a trey at the other end. On Maple River’s next possession, Ostermann hit from the right baseline to make it a five-point lead.
The Cardinals’ cheering section erupted on Lovrien’s three, which came on BA’s fourth shot of that possession. Korman saved a BA miss that was headed out of bounds and Chappuis and Brian Judd also had key rebounds before Judd fed Lovrien on the right wing.
Chappius drove the right baseline for a pair, and Lovrien sank both ends of a bonus opportunity to pull BA within one, 30-29. Krengel made just one of two from the line with 1:59 left, giving the Eagles a two-point edge.
Sammon beat Matt Sohre to the baseline with 1:25 left, but his shot was blocked by Lancaster, and Sohre was in perfect position to save the ball to his teammates before it could go out of bounds.
With 59.5 seconds left, Ostermann hit both ends of the one-and-one to give the Eagles a four-point lead.
The Cardinals had the ball for the final minute, and managed several shots, but none without a defender’s hand in their face.
“I think the last shot carried over and helped,” Walker said of the effect Friday night’s game had on his team’s intensity.
Maple River’s Rob McGregor hit a 10-footer with six seconds left to cap a 17-0 run that erased a 15-point Clearbrook-Gonvick lead in the semifinals.
“The kids were tired physically after that game, and a lot of times you get tired physically and the emotional part is hard to get back. When You’re playing for the state championship, the energy comes back real quick, though.”
BA finishes the season 28-2 and is 54-3 over the last two seasons. Two of those losses were to the state champions: Maple River this year and Austin-Pacelli in the Section 1A finals a year ago.
“If you have to lose your last game of the season, it might as well be here,” Boelter said.