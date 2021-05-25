The Cardinals (8-9, 6-7 Gopher Conference) were unable to hold onto an early lead Monday afternoon in Faribault, where the Tigers (6-12, 3-9) scored four times in the fourth innings, five times in the fifth and once more in the sixth to earn the conference win.
Bethlehem Academy grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Anna Cohen scored on Anna Tobin's RBI single, and after Medford snagged a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth, the Cardinals piled up five runs in the bottom of the fourth to snag a 6-4 advantage after four frames. Cohen and Josie Rose both scored on an error off a batted ball from Tobin, before Kate Trump launched a three-run home run to score Tobin and Malia Hunt.
After Medford's five fifth-inning runs, Bethlehem Academy scored twice in the bottom half of the inning with Tobin's two-RBI single to score Cohen and Rose and trim the deficit to 9-8.
Morgan Wilson started for the Cardinals in the circle and pitched into the fourth inning, when she was relieved by Trump before re-entering to pitch again in the sixth inning. Wilson was charged with four runs (three earned), six hits and one walk while striking out nine batters in a total of 5 1/3 innings. Trump was charged with six runs (five earned), four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
Bethlehem Academy closes its regular season Thursday afternoon at home against Maple River (10-8, 9-4).