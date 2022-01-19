Competing for the third time in six days, the Faribault boys swimming and diving team continued to show gains despite tired legs in Tuesday's 91-79 loss at Mankato West.

In the 1-meter diving competition, Chriztopher Ferris and Asher Ferris placed first and second for the Falcons. The 179.80 points scored by Chriztopher and 137.25 notched by Asher marked season-best six-dive scores for both athletes.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of James Hoisington, Declan Chappius, Finn Larson and Elliot Daschner posted a time of 1 minute, 46.52 seconds — its best of the season — to finish in second place.

Similarly, the 200 medley relay quartet of Thatcher Simon, Hoisington, Sadergaski and Daschner posted its second-best time (2:02.73) to finish second.

Faribault next competes Thursday, Jan. 27 at Northfield, where the action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. as opposed to the traditional 6:30 p.m.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments