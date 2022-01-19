...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Boys swimming and diving: Mankato West 91, Faribault 79
Competing for the third time in six days, the Faribault boys swimming and diving team continued to show gains despite tired legs in Tuesday's 91-79 loss at Mankato West.
In the 1-meter diving competition, Chriztopher Ferris and Asher Ferris placed first and second for the Falcons. The 179.80 points scored by Chriztopher and 137.25 notched by Asher marked season-best six-dive scores for both athletes.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of James Hoisington, Declan Chappius, Finn Larson and Elliot Daschner posted a time of 1 minute, 46.52 seconds — its best of the season — to finish in second place.
Similarly, the 200 medley relay quartet of Thatcher Simon, Hoisington, Sadergaski and Daschner posted its second-best time (2:02.73) to finish second.
Faribault next competes Thursday, Jan. 27 at Northfield, where the action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. as opposed to the traditional 6:30 p.m.