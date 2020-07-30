Two runs was just enough for Waterville to escape with a 2-1 win over St. Clair Tuesday in Waterville.
Sam Stier doubled with one out in the bottom of the first inning and scored on Luke Sellner’s RBI single. It stayed 1-0 until that way until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ben Boran led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice bunt from Josh Cook for a 2-0 lead.
St. Clair finally got a run in the top of the ninth and started a threat. Nate Phinney drew a leadoff walk and Ben Scott doubled to put runners in scoring position. A walk to Louis Magers loaded the bases and Ryan Kuechle got hit by a pitch to score Phinney.
The Indians hadn’t recorded an out in the inning and still faced a bases-loaded situation. Nolan Grose had come on in relief of Dalton Grose in the ninth and after plunking the first hitter he faced, he proceeded to strikeout the side to end the game.
Combined the pitchers threw a three-hitter. Dalton Grose allowed one run on three hits, walked three and struck out eight in the win.
Waterville tallied six hits in the game with Stier going 2-for-3 with a run. Boran, Sellner, Cook and Ty Kaus had the other hits. The Indians struck out 13 times at the plate and left five runners in scoring position.
The Indians captured the No. 3 seed from the 13/60 League and will face Arlington, the No. 6 seed from the River Valley League, Sunday at 2 p.m. in Waterville in the Region 6C playoffs. Three teams from the region will advance to the state tournament.