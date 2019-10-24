It wasn’t how they wanted it to end, but the Faribault Falcons volleyball season came to a halt Wednesday falling to Rochester Century 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21). Faribault entered the match as the No. 9 seed in the Section 1AAA tournament, while Rochester Century was the No. 8 seed.
The Falcons entered with their backs against the wall, with junior setter Bennett Wolff out after suffering a season-ending injury straining (hamstring) Oct. 14. Unfortunately, they weren’t quite able to recover.
“It’s a bummer, obviously," Faribault coach JoAnna Lane said. "There’s only a handful of teams that ends their season with a win. No matter when it happens, you always want one more victory. Unfortunately, I felt like it was a bit earlier in the season than I was hoping for. The players played to their best, but with a new lineup and missing one of our captains and key players, we weren’t able to finish as a team that we were capable of being.”
Juniors Payton Evenstad (.344 hitting percentage) and Olivia Bauer (.255 hitting perecentage) led Faribault's offensive attack with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Sophomore Meghan Swanson led the team with five blocks. Hanna had a team-high 16 digs.
“We had Whitton Wolf and Otaifo Esenbahlu step into Bennett’s place," Lane said. "They were two (junior varsity) players who haven’t played any game time all season long but did a great job for us. We are a young team featuring a young lineup. They did a good job, but we just didn’t have the level of experience to replace Bennett.”
With zero seniors on this year's team, everyone will be back for Faribault. The challenge will be to improve this offseason to make a deeper run in next year’s tournament.
“We discussed how important it is that they need to get in the weight room," Lane said. "It builds athletes. If they’re not playing a sport, we’d like them to be in the weight room three nights per week. All the girls are committed to becoming better volleyball players and athletes in general.”
Faribault registered a .161 hitting percentage with 37 kills and 18 errors.
The Falcons end their 2019 season with a 13-14 record.
Rochester Century (14-13) travels Friday to face top seed and Class AAA No. 2 Northfield.
Rochester Century 3, Faribault 1
R - 26 25 25 25
F - 24 14 25 21
F statistics - Kills: Payton Evanstad 14, Olivia Bauer 12, Izzy Herda 4, Addi Dietsch 3, Meghan Swanson 3, Otaifo Esenbahlu 1 … Digs: Hanna Cunniff 16, Bauer 15, Evanstad 12, Herda 3, Whitton Wolff 3, Dietsch 1 … Assists: Evanstad 11, Cunniff 1 … Blocks: Swanson 3, Esenbahlu 3, Evanstad 3 … Aces: Bauer 3, Wolff 2, Glende 2