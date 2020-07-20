Winona limited Faribault to one hit Sunday in Winona as it picked up a 12-0 four-inning win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Faribault had just three base runners in the game and Jack Knudson had the lone hit. Ayden Qualey reached base with a walk and Aiden Tobin reached on an error. Tobin stole second base in the first inning but Faribault didn’t advance a runner past second base the rest of the game.
Knudson singled with two outs in the second inning and Qualey walked with two outs in the third inning. Faribault struck out seven times in the game.
Faribault committed seven errors in the game and only seven of the runs were earned.
Henry Schoolmeesters threw all four innings and gave up 12 runs on eight hits. He walked six and struck out three.
Faribault 7, Winona 3
Faribault turned the tables in the second game for a 7-3 win where just three hits was enough for a win.
Faribault drew 12 walks in the game and used the second and third innings to score all of its runs. Faribault grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second inning and added four more runs in the third for a 7-1 lead. Winona answered with two runs in the third two runs to make it 7-3.
Noah Murphy went 1-for-3 with a run and knocked in two runs with a bases-loaded double in the third inning. Murphy also drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning for an RBI. He and Jackson Warmington later scored on a Hunter Nelson double. Nelson went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Aiden Tobin went 1-for-3 with an RBI and drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning.
Faribault drew five walks in the second inning and got hit by a pitch.
JJ Malecha got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning to bring in Warmington. Jake Dolter and Knudson both scored on bases-loaded walks after they reached base via a walk.
Malecha threw the first three innings and allowed three runs on three hits. He walked five and struck out six. Dolter threw four shutout innings where he allowed just two hits.
Winona grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back doubles. It added two runs in the third inning after the first four hitters reached base. A walk forced in one run and Winona got another on a sacrifice fly before Malecha got a bases-loaded strikeout to end the inning.
Faribault faced Northfield Monday in Northfield and will play Red Wing Tuesday at Bell Field.