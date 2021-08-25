Knock on wood, but the start of football season has started to feel like old times for Mike Richards and his Waterville-Elysian-Morristown football team.
A year after high school football was first moved to the spring and then hastily back to the fall in 2020, and the Buccaneers endured a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 in the lead up to their first game, the start of 2021 has felt like a return to normalcy.
“They’re coming in and there’s not that uncertainty they had last year coming in,” Richards said. “They’re coming in and going, ‘Hey, everything’s good to go and we’re going to keep playing.’”
In terms of returning experience from that hectic season, WEM features senior Domanik Paulson, who after playing last season at quarterback is moving back to his more natural offensive position at wide receiver.
Seniors Bryce Hermel, Jonathan Remme, Sam Rezac and Dominick Kuyl are also set to provide valuable and needed experience, considering how young the rest of the team is projecting.
That includes at quarterback, where freshman Preston Grams is slated to take over starting responsibilities under center.
“As an eighth grader he played some varsity basketball already, so he’s been put in that limelight already and played in some bigger, pressure type games,” Richards said. “In football, it’s going to be a little bit faster than what he’s used to, but I have good confidence in him. He’s got good height, decent size and he throws the ball pretty good. He obviously needs some time to develop a little bit more, but like I said he’s got some people around him that are going to be good and help him get through it. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”
Richards hopes Grams can help to revitalize an offense that struggled to get off the ground last season en route to an 0-5 record.
He’s also part of a young core that makes up the bulk of the Buccaneer roster, which features 28 sophomores and freshmen.
“I’m excited that we’re going to score more points, get more rushing yards, get more passing yards. I think we’re just going to take it one game at a time and get better as we go along.”
ROSTER
Bryce Hermel, senior, running back/linebacker
Dominick Kuyl, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Domanik Paulson, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Jonathan Remme, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Damon Tolzmann, senior, offensive/defensive line
Gabe Androli, junior, tight end/defensive line
Ethan Greenwald, junior, running back/linebacker
Tytan Larson, junior, offensive/defensive line
Ageo Morales, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Ethan Muellerlie, junior, running back/linebacker
Elliot Sanborn, junior, offensive/defensive line
Ahmad Alladin, sophomore, quarterback/linebacker
Judd Anderson, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Caleb Caron, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Cody Culhane, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Dylan Holicky, sophomore, offensive line/linebacker
Evan Lange-Wenker, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Luke Michael, sophomore, tight end/defensive line
Kymin Morsching, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Spencer Oorlog, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Myles Pratt, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Isaac Quast, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Sam Rezac, sophomore, tight end/defensive line
Koby Sanders, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Charles Slayton, sophomore, tight end/defensive line
Arick Williams, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Cody Akemann, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Gavin Brown, freshman, wide receiver/defensive back
Ethan Cage, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Hayden Duhme, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Kandran Geyer, freshman, running back/linebacker
Preston Grams, freshman, quarterback/linebacker
Brody Holicky, freshman, running back/linebacker
Keegan Kuball, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Gabe LaCanne, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Maddox Moreno, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Blake Quick, freshman, running back/linebacker
Landen Roemhildt, freshman, offensive/defensive line
Shance Southard, freshman, offensive/defensive line