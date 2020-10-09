The Class A No. 2-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team started its 2020 season Thursday night with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 sweep at Hayfield.
Toryn Richards led the way with 19 kills, 26 digs and two aces, in addition to smashing her 1,000th career kill. Kylie Pittmann also added 14 kills, 18 digs and four aces, while Autumn Taylor pitched in with 10 digs, Alex Huess contributed five kills, Ellie Ready mixed in three kills, seven digs and two aces, and Allison Rients provided seven digs and two aces.
W-E-M will stay on the road Tuesday night, when it travels to take on United South Central.