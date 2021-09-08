Continuing a strong stretch of play, Faribault sophomore Stacie Petricka delivered what Faribault coach Jeff Anderson called her best match of the season to score the only point for the Falcons in a 6-1 loss against Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday at Faribault High School.
Against a team that typically resides in the upper echelon of the Big 9 Conference, Petricka was in complete control throughout a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.
"Stacie’s groundstrokes were solid and well-adjusted to accommodate the wind throughout the first set," Anderson said. "Stacie’s serve was consistent allowing her to get into most points and from there she was hitting the ball well with great control and movement. Stacie has been playing well this season and today she controlled the entire match and was rewarded with a win. While her opponent was doing her best to stay in points, Stacie did well to counter most attempts to take control."
While it didn't result in a point, Anderson also praised the match played by Nell Gibbs at No. 3 singles, where Rochester John Marshall pulled out a tight 6-4, 6-7 (11-9), 10-5 victory.
After losing the first set, Gibbs fought back to produce a particularly competitive second set.
"After trading games throughout the set they eventually were tied at 6-6," Anderson said. "This competitiveness between these players continued into the tie breaker and at 9-9 Nell was able to hold on to win the tie breaker 11-9 and the second set."
Elsewhere, Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, Leah Nowaczewski dropped a 6-0, 6-0 match at No. 4 singles, Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, Olivia Bolster and Amairani Rosas fell 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Allison Norton and Whitney Huberty dropped a 6-2, 6-0 match at No. 3 singles.
The competition is schedule to ratchet up an additional notch Thursday afternoon, with Class AA No. 3 Rochester Mayo visiting Faribault fresh off a 6-1 win against Rochester Century that likely locked up the Big 9 Conference title.