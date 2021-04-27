A six-run explosion without an abundance of hits in the bottom of the first lifted the Buccaneers (2-3, 2-3) to a key Gopher Conference win Monday in Waterville.

WEM finished with only one hit for the entire game, but it capitalized on four NRHEG (2-5, 2-3) errors and a trio of walks from Eli Wetzel. That all helped deliver a win for Ethan Bartelt, who fired 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine batters.

The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the first and three in the top of the seventh.

WEM next plays Thursday afternoon at home against United South Central (2-3, 2-2).

