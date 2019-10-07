Entering the tournament having swept its last eight straight matches, Class A No. 2 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown didn’t lose a single set in Saturday’s Varsity Invitational in Cannon Falls.
WEM head coach Crystal Lamont said before the tournament that it was a chance to get five games in against quality opponents and a great opportunity to improve.
They certainly didn’t waste that opportunity.
In pool play, WEM beat Hastings 2-0 (25-13, 25-9), Eau Claire Immanuel 2-0 (25-13, 25-13) and Lake City 2-0 (25-21, 25-15). Advancing to the gold bracket, WEM defeated Tartan 2-0 (25-15, 25-21) to advance to the championship to face Class A No. 11 Medford. The Bucs made quick work of the Tigers, sweeping 2-0 (25-17, 25-21).
Toryn Richards led the Bucs with 42 kills and 38 digs, chipping in six aces. Delaney Donahue followed with 33 kills and 28 digs. Kylie Pittman had 37 digs and 17 kills. Ellie Ready had a usual team-high 102 assists, while Trista Hering contributed 19 kills and seven digs.
WEM is now 25-2 overall. The Bucs are back at home for a conference matchup against United South Central 7:15 p.m. Thursday.